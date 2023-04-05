Medina Alert: Police searching for Chevy van after hit & run in north Denver

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation issued a Medina Alert after a hit-and-run crash in north Denver on Tuesday. A van collided with another car and then drove off. An undisclosed number of people in that other car were injured.

The crash happened at 1:25 p.m. near the intersection of Park Avenue West and North Globeville Road, just north of the South Platte River and directly south of Interstate 25. The van was last seen heading south on Park Avenue.

Police in Denver are looking for a white Chevy van with blue lettering on the side. It had a Colorado license plate ROQ644.

The word on the van in a surveillance video released by authorities appears to say "Rotech."

If you see this vehicle, please call 9-1-1. pic.twitter.com/ntEQwzwAvF — CBI (@CBI_Colorado) April 4, 2023

Anyone who sees the vehicle is asked to call 911 or 720-337-1029.