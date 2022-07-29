Medical Center of Aurora reuses sterlized wraps to make water resistant sleeping mats for homeless
The Medical Center of Aurora staff and volunteers are helping repurpose valuable items that can help those experiencing homelessness. They are taking sterilized wraps that protect equipment and converting them into water resistant sleeping mats.
This isn't the only time the hospital has used the opportunity to repurpose, reuse and recycle.
"We aim to make 30 today and then if it's successful, aim to do it probably once or twice a year," said Lynne Precious with the Medical Center of Aurora.
The group also plans to distribute the mats to a homeless shelter in Aurora.
