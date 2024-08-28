All trains back running after mechanical issue causes a stop at Denver International Airport

Officials at Denver International Airport issued a travel alert on Wednesday that there was a mechanical issue that's causing all trains to briefly stop.

DIA officials issued an update around 5:00 p.m. that all trains were back up and running after the delay.

DIA

Initially, DIA officials issued the advisory around 2:42 p.m. and that trains have resumed at limited capacity, while technicians work to resolve the issue.

CBS News Colorado correspondents that were at DIA said that due to the mechanical issue with the train, lines were piling up at TSA and waiting areas for trains.

CBS