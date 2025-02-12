Mayor Johnston announces plans for "Vibrant Denver" community development bond

Denver Mayor Mike Johnston and City Council President Amanda Sandoval announced a bond campaign Wednesday that aims to revitalize Denver's public spaces.

The "Vibrant Denver" bond campaign's goal is to build parks, rec centers, libraries and other facilities that will enrich the community.

Johnston said over 400 projects from the previous 2017 campaign have been launched, and the city is on schedule for completion. He said now is the time to begin the next set of city investments, and this time he wants an accelerated bond cycle.

Downtown Denver Development Plan CBS

"We think we are going to focus on really shovel ready projects that can be transformational and catalytic for neighborhoods all across Denver, where we can get shovels in the ground quickly, get people to work, help stimulate jobs across the city, and also get these key investments up and rolling," said Johnston.

Johnston asserted that the bond would not increase taxes for Denver residents and take only a portion of the city's bonding capacity. He explained that the city will pay off multiple bonds over the next few years, and the new borrowing capacity is available to issue new bonds.

"I know this is a time where a lot of folks in Denver are struggling, where people are working hard to make ends meet, and we're trying to be wary of not increasing costs at a time when folks are trying to manage those costs. So it's very important to us and the council these are key investments we can make with the city's existing bonding capacity without increasing taxes," explained Johnston.

Downtown Denver Development Plan CBS

Sandoval said these bonds have shaped important projects in the community such as the reconstruction of the 16th Street Mall, a new fire station in northeast Denver, the Westwood Recreation Center, and a playground in Inspiration Point Park.

They both encouraged the public to take part in the planning process and share what their priorities are for each neighborhood.

"I speak on behalf of my council members, we want to ensure it reflects the needs and aspirations of the people of Denver. This is your city. This is our city, and this is your chance to shape the future," said Sandoval.

Downtown Denver Development Plan CBS

There are multiple ways to participate, including filling out an online survey, joining one of the multiple community meetings to take place, and signing up to participate in a committee in your area.

Officials said starting in April, the community-led subcommittees will review the public's input and city recommendations to help create project lists. The project lists recommended by subcommittees will go to an executive committee for final review before the bond program package is put in front of voters in November.