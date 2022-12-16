Advent International will acquire Westminster-based Maxar Technologies for $6.8 billion

Advent International, a multi-national private equity investment firm, will buy Maxar Technologies, based in Westminster, in a massive $6.8 billion deal.

Advent is headquartered in the United States and, per a press release from Maxar, owns several other defense and security businesses. The deal will take Maxar off the list of publicly-traded companies and it will become instead a privately-held company.

The company's board of directors approved the deal, which includes an Advent buyout of stock shares at more than twice the current rate, and a 60-day "go-shop" period where the board will solicit alternative acquisition proposals. The board holds the right to terminate Advent's agreement if they choose another offer.

Maxar will continue under the same brand and will not leave it's current Westminster headquarters.