Colorado National Golf Club pro Matt Schalk to play in Senior PGA Championship

Matt Schalk, the Director of Golf at Colorado National Golf Club, has made a living teaching golf. That means he put his own game on the back burner. But during all those lessons and videos a funny thing happened. Schalk's own game got better.

"Now that I've gotten older in life and I've spent a lot of time with my kids and teaching a lot of juniors and just teaching just regular people too, I think I've learned so much," Schalk said. "I've learned so much patience, it's helped me become a better player."

That was on display last October when Matt entered the Senior PGA Professional Championships, where the top 35 finishers would earn in this week's Senior PGA Championship.

"My wife said to me, 'Are you going to win this thing?'" Schalk said. "I told her, 'I don't know if I'm going to win it but I know I can finish in the top 35.'"

Matt sold himself short. Not only did he finish in the top 35, but he also won.

"For me it made me think, don't just go trying to be in the top 35, you have the game to compete," Schalk said. "It was great validation for me and gave me great confidence."

CBS

So, now Schalk is getting his game ready to compete against some of golf's legends like Ernie Els, Fred Couples and Bernhard Langer.

"Everybody hits it the same, my best 8-iron is just as good as their best 8-iron," Schalk said. "They just hit it more often and they're confident in their craft. I think I'll be comfortable and if I can get my nerves under control that's the biggest thing. How can I handle the anxieties that come with it."

If Schalk needs any help he's bringing along a secret weapon. His daughter, Hailey, who plays on the University of Colorado women's golf team, will serve as his caddy.

"This means a lot to him and I can tell," Hailey said. "I think he's watched me succeed and fail and he wants to help me so I think this is cool for him and he's super excited and he deserves this for sure."

Matt Schalk and his daughter Hillary at the Colorado National Golf Club on April 13. AAron Ontiveroz/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images

So, CBS Sports Colorado had to ask, "If you two disagree on the read of a putt, who has the final say?"

"It happened earlier this week at Senior U.S. Open qualifying," Matt recalled. "I got over a putt and I said 'I have to go with what I believe and it was definitely her read.' I was wrong."

"I can see a little bit better than him," Hailey proclaimed. "I think we're a good pair together and we talk things out well. I think he should listen to me but we work well together."

And there's a third member of Team Schalk. 10-year-old, Jaze, is a budding junior golfer who sounds like he has a future as his dad's motivational coach.

"I think he's going to do pretty well," Jaze declared. "Probably top 20, we have high expectations!"

The Senior PGA Championships begin on Thursday in Frisco, Texas.

RELATED: Michael Block on PGA Championship storybook moment after hole-in-one: "It's very surreal right now"