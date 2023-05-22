Michael Block on PGA Championship storybook moment after hole-in-one: "It's very surreal right now"

Michael Block, a golf club professional from Southern California, defied the odds and etched his name in golfing history with a fairytale performance that ended with a stunning hole-in-one in the final round of the 105th PGA Championship at Oak Hill in Rochester, New York, on Sunday. The 46-year-old accomplished what most golfers only dream of.

"Never thought it would happen to me, to be honest," he told "CBS Mornings." "I'm just a club professional from a public golf course in Orange County, California, and all of a sudden ... my life changed quite a bit. It's very surreal right now and I'm just trying to enjoy it as much as possible."

Block's surreal achievement happened in front of his idol, playing partner and the No. 3 golfer in the world, Rory McIlroy.

As he scanned the green, an excited McIlroy walked with arms wide open to Block and confirmed that what had occurred: the ball found its way straight into the hole — without even rolling.

"I couldn't figure out why he's giving me a hug ... I didn't think it went in the hole but the crowd was going nuts and he comes up, and ... Rory's like, 'It went in the hole.' And I'm just like, 'You got to be kidding me right now.' I couldn't even believe it," Block recalled.

Witnessing the celebration from afar was Block's son, who captured the moment after the celebration at their home club.

"I've cried more in the last couple of days than I've ever cried in my life. So, it's a very meaningful event," he said.

Block, who qualified for the championship as one of the 20 club pros, has now received an invitation to participate in the upcoming Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial in Fort Worth.

His 15th-place finish overall marked the best performance by a club pro in 37 years, securing his qualification for next year's PGA Championship.