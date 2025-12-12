Massage therapist who worked with Denver metro area children arrested, accused of sexual assault of a child

Police are searching for more possible victims after a massage therapist in the Denver metro area was accused of sexually assaulting a child.

Christopher Ost, 39, of Centennial, turned himself in to the Arapahoe County Detention Facility on Dec. 7 amid allegations that he secretly videotaped adult and minor clients without their consent. Ost was a licensed massage therapist who offered services at his home and at clients' homes. The Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office said he provided massage services to special needs children across the Denver metro area.

Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office

The APSO said Ost's massage therapist license was suspended on Nov. 21 while authorities investigate the allegations against him.

He is facing charges of two counts of sexual assault on a child and three counts of invasion of privacy for sexual gratification. Following his arrest, Ost was released on a $75,000 bond.

The sheriff's office said there may be more victims and encouraged anyone who believes they were victimized by Ost to contact the office's tips line at (720) 874-8477 and file a complaint with the Colorado Department of Regulatory Agencies.