Winter Park to keep Mary Jane open for late season skiing in May

Thanks to consistent recent snowfall in the Colorado mountains, Winter Park Resort says they'll keep the Mary Jane side of the mountain open for skiing and snowboarding into May and possibly beyond. It comes at a time when the resort in Grand County reports a base of 6 feet.


The resort's planned closing date for the 2022-23 season is April 23, and the main part of the mountain will close at that time. However, Mary Jane will be kept open for "as long as possible," the resort said in a news release on Friday.

This is the third year in a row that Winter Park has kept the section of the resort known for mostly advanced and expert terrain open late.

"Winter Park sits at an ideal location to receive consistent snowfall season after season. We're tucked in at the southern end of the Fraser Valley right along the high peaks of the Continental Divide, which means storms tend to linger and produce reliable snowfall all winter long. Combine our weather patterns with our early season snowmaking, and Winter Park is perfectly situated for long, fruitful ski and ride seasons," Winter Park's president and COO Sky Foulkes said in a prepared statement.

Winter Park opened for skiing on Oct. 31, which was its earliest-ever opening.

