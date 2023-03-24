Denver Weather: Snow Friday night into Saturday morning plus cold all weekend

A chilly early spring storm system will bring snow back to the mountains on Friday and eventually snow to Denver and the Front Range late Friday night. Saturday has already been declared a First Alert Weather Day because of the combination of cold and snow.

The storm will cause snow to gradually spread across the Colorado high country during the day on Friday with minor accumulation before dark. Heavier snow will hit the mountains Friday night into Saturday with 3-6 inches of accumulation at most ski areas. The exception will be mountains west of Vail Pass and Rabbit Ears Pass where up to 8 inches is possible. These areas are under a Winter Weather Advisory for slick and slow travel from Friday afternoon through early Saturday morning.

Farther east, there are no advisories for the urban corridor because most areas will only get 1-2 inches of accumulation. Locations east of Interstate 25 have the potential for isolated amounts up to 5 inches. This includes areas around the airport so Saturday morning flights could be impacts at DIA. At this time, delays appear more likely than cancellations.

By Saturday afternoon northing more than occasional flurries will be possible around Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins and that chance will continue Sunday. Temperatures will stay 20-25 degrees colder than normal all weekend.

Monday will be brighter and drier but still quite cool for the final week in March. High temperatures will struggle to reach 40 degrees. Then warmer weather will develop Tuesday and especially Wednesday.