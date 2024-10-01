Former Denver sportscaster Mark McIntosh meets his kidney donor: "She saved my life"

On a sunny Thursday afternoon in September, former sportscaster Mark McIntosh met the woman he described as "an angel in my midst."

CBS

That angel was Cathie Hitchcock, a former Aurora public schools bus driver who now lives in Pueblo West, and donated a kidney to McIntosh in June.

"I feel like I'm born again," said McIntosh.

He said he is picking up weight, feeling better and sleeping more at night following the June 12 kidney transplant.

In 2023, Mcintosh learned he was suffering from amyloidosis, a rare disorder in bone marrow that can cause widespread organ damage. The incurable disease was attacking his kidneys. He underwent chemotherapy and was on dialysis, but was told he would need a kidney transplant or face dialysis for the rest of his life.

In Pueblo West, Cathie Hitchcock's husband also needed a kidney transplant and she underwent testing to donate a kidney to her husband. But she was not a suitable match for her husband, but was matched with McIntosh.

She donated one of her kidneys, which led to modest complications including an infection and a round of antibiotics that made her sick. But she says, "It was totally worth it, I would do it again."

McIntosh met his donor Sept. 26, saying he was nervous and excited to meet Hitchock, but after a round of hugs, the two soon learned they had more in common than just a kidney. Mcintosh was an on-air sports broadcaster at CBS News Colorado from 1988 to 2006 and regularly reported on the Colorado Buffaloes football program. Hitchcock, a devoted CU fan, said she used to watch McIntosh on TV when she lived in Aurora and followed his CU football reporting.

"I remember seeing him," she said. "I know who that is."

CBS

McIntosh expressed his gratitude to Hitchcock in person, letting her know, "You shared your spare and saved my life. Your health and well being will forever be in my prayers."

Hitchcock said it took her a few months to recover from donating her kidney, but says, "Now I feel better than before I donated my kidney."

She urged others to consider becoming a kidney donor.

"I didn't realize how many people needed a kidney," she said.

"I feel great. You can do it, you should do it," said Hitchcock.

The federal government says as of March of 2024, there were 89,101 people waiting for a kidney transplant, far more than are awaiting transplants of other organs. The Health Resources and Services Administration says 17 people die every day waiting for an organ transplant.

McIntosh's experience prompted him to take to social media platforms urging living donors to "Share Their Spare," noting that people don't necessarily know they can live with just one kidney. He is deeply involved in a project to recruit 5,000 living kidney donors, known as the "Drive For Five" -- get more information at dffnetwork.org.

"What she's done for me," said McIntosh, "she literally saved my life. I've got my life back now."