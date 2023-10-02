Mariah Carey announces Merry Christmas One and All tour, with a stop in Denver
Get ready, Christmas fans. The Queen of Christmas will tour North America during the ramp-up toward the holiday, and will bring her cheer to Denver.
Mariah Carey will stop in 11 cities in the U.S. and two in Canada from mid-November to mid-December.
Her stop at Ball Arena is set for November 21st.
Tickets go on sale on Friday, October 6th.
