Mariah Carey announces Merry Christmas One and All tour, with a stop in Denver

Get ready, Christmas fans. The Queen of Christmas will tour North America during the ramp-up toward the holiday, and will bring her cheer to Denver.

Mariah Carey will stop in 11 cities in the U.S. and two in Canada from mid-November to mid-December.

Her stop at Ball Arena is set for November 21st.

Yes, the actual defrosting has begun! 🧊 Announcing the MERRY CHRISTMAS ONE AND ALL Tour!🎄❤️ On sale 10/6 Posted by Mariah Carey on Monday, October 2, 2023

Tickets go on sale on Friday, October 6th.