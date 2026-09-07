Manny Rutinel resigns from Colorado House to focus on congressional race

Colorado state Rep. Manny Rutinel is resigning from the state House to focus on his campaign for Congress. Rutinel, a Democrat, is challenging Republican U.S. Rep. Gabe Evans in one of the country's closely watched congressional races.

State Rep. Manny Rutinel, Democratic nominee in the 8th Congressional District race, poses for a portrait at the house Chamber of Colorado State Capitol building on Feb. 20, 2026. Hyoung Chang/The Denver Post via Getty Images

Rutinel, a Democrat who represents House District 32 in Adams County, announced his resignation Friday. The Colorado Legislature is out of session. The state legislature does not plan to reconvene before the end of the year, making the timing of the resignation largely a matter of political transition rather than an interruption of legislative business.

In a statement, Rutinel thanked residents of the 32nd House District and pointed to legislation he said addressed housing affordability, family costs and healthcare.

"First and foremost, I want to thank the people of Colorado's 32nd House District for the incredible privilege of serving as your representative," Rutinel said.

Evans and his Republican allies have offered a different view of the issues, arguing that many of the economic problems facing Colorado result from state policies rather than federal policy. Evans has also defended the Trump administration's approach to immigration and other issues. The race has also drawn significant national Republican attention. In August, House Speaker Mike Johnson traveled to Colorado to raise money for Evans. Johnson described the Evans-Rutinel contest as one of the races that could help determine control of Congress.

Rep. Gabe Evans, left, and House Speaker Mike Johnson, right CBS

The contest has attracted national attention because Colorado's 8th Congressional District is considered one of the competitive districts that could help determine control of the U.S. House. Control of the district -- which includes portions of Adams, Weld and Larimer counties -- has historically shifted between the two parties.

Rutinel won the Democratic nomination in June, defeating former state Rep. Shannon Bird.

Rutinel's resignation creates an opening in House District 32, where Democrat Chris VanDijk and Republican Michelle Lee are competing for the seat.

Democrat Chris VanDijk faces Republican Michelle Lee CBS Colorado

With the state legislature out of session, Rutinel's immediate focus will now be the congressional campaign. The general election is on Nov. 3.