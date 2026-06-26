Colorado's 8th Congressional District Democrats make final push ahead of primary as incumbent Evans prepares for November

Democratic candidates in Colorado's 8th Congressional District are making their final push to voters in one of the country's most closely watched congressional races. The primary is set to be decided Tuesday night.

The district, which stretches from Commerce City north to Greeley, has emerged as one of the country's most competitive congressional seats, regularly swinging between Republicans and Democrats. Republican Rep. Gabe Evans currently holds the seat after flipping it from blue to red and is running unopposed in Tuesday's Republican primary, making the Democratic contest the marquee race on the primary ballot.

Rep. Gabe Evans, a Republican who represents Colorado's 8th Congressional District CBS

State Rep. Manny Rutinel and former state Rep. Shannon Bird are competing for the Democratic nomination, with the winner advancing to face Evans in November.

"This is one of the most important races in the country," Rutinel said.

Democratic state Rep. Manny Rutinel CBS

Both candidates point to their experience serving in the Colorado House of Representatives as they make their case to voters.

Bird said her record of delivering results makes her the strongest candidate to reclaim the district for Democrats.

Democrat and former state lawmaker Shannon Bird CBS

"To win this seat, we need a leader who is battle tested and who actually has delivered real results. That is who I am," Bird said.

Rutinel highlighted his legislative experience, saying he has co-sponsored 400 laws in Colorado. He said he would oppose the Trump administration.

"Folks are looking for leaders who are going to fight Donald Trump and fight for working people," Rutinel said.

Bird said her priorities include strengthening schools, creating jobs, addressing housing affordability and expanding access to affordable health care.

She also said she believes her ability to connect with constituents will be key to winning both the primary and a potential general election.

"I've been able to build that diverse group of voter coalitions that is going to be needed and necessary to win an election in November," Bird said.

As the campaign enters its final days of the primary election season, both Democratic candidates said voter outreach remains their top strategy.

"Voter engagement (is my focus)," Bird said.

Rutinel said his campaign is focused on knocking on doors throughout the district, while Bird said she has already made 170 stops across the district, with more planned before Primary Election Day.

Both candidates said, during the primary, appealing to Democrats and unaffiliated voters will be critical in a district known for closely contested elections.

"This is just one of a handful of seats that Democrats need to be able to win in order to take back control of our Congress," Rutinel said.

Bird said the district's politically divided electorate makes it important to focus on issues people can come together to agree on.

"There is so much more that unites us than divides us," Bird said.

Evans, who will automatically advance to the general election as the Republican nominee, said he represents his constituents first and is willing to break with the Trump administration if or when necessary.

"I follow the Constitution that I have sworn five separate oaths to defend (in the military, law enforcement and congress). My faith guides me, and I listen to my constituents. There are times I agree with the administration, there are times where I take a different tact on things," Evans said.