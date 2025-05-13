Manitou Springs in southern Colorado faces water crisis after storms clog main source with debris

City leaders in Manitou Springs have issued an emergency order, telling residents to stop using water unless it's for essential purposes due to a critical water supply emergency.

City officials say recent heavy rain across southern Colorado led to a surge of debris in French Creek, the city's main water source and a backup pipeline is currently under repair.

"We have an agreement with City of Colorado Springs Utilities to access water through one of their pipelines, so we simply turn a valve and the water comes into the Manitou Springs system," Manitou Springs Mayor John Graham said. "Well, that was Plan B, and it turns out Plan B failed yesterday."

Manitou Springs Mayor John Graham addresses reporters about a water crisis in the city on May 13, 2025. CBS

In response to the emergency, residents have been rushing to stores to stock up on bottled water.

In a news release, the city says the following is "strictly prohibited:"

Dishwashing (except when necessary for sanitation)

Laundry

Showering and bathing

Outdoor sprinklers and irrigation

Car washing

Any water uses not directly necessary for hydration

The city says it has more than 1 million gallons of water in storage, but repairs aren't expected to be completed until the end of the week.

"On Monday, the City was able to treat approximately 150,000 gallons of water, but that same amount was consumed overnight-from 8 p.m. through Tuesday morning-making it clear that further conservation is essential," the city said in a statement. "Residents and businesses must follow this emergency order without exception."

City officials say the Manitou Springs School District 14 closed, and a number of businesses also voluntarily closed or changed business practices to help reduce water use.

For urgent water-related needs, the city provided these phone numbers:

Public Works Emergency Line: 719-685-2557

Urgent Public Works Issues: 719-492-0058

Water/Sewer Emergencies: 719-492-1970

General Inquiries: 719-685-2573