Mandatory evacuations lifted near wildfire burning in Northern Colorado

Mandatory evacuations have been lifted for people living in the 4300 block of West County Road 54G in LaPorte, according to the Larimer Office of Emergency Management. The mandatory evacuations were ordered at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday and lifted by 1:45 p.m.

Voluntary evacuations had been ordered for the LaPorte area from the Cache La Poudre River area from Rawhide Drive to the new Highway 287 bypass and north of the 287 bypass, those voluntary evacuations were lifted at 1:35 p.m.

Poudre Fire Authority posted on social media that they are working to extinguish a second-alarm wildland fire northwest of Fort Collins and LaPorte. They said several crews are working to create a fire line.

PFA posted on X a short time later that "no structures at risk and no injuries are reported."

As part of the wildfire investigation, one citation was issued.

LaPorte is located about 68 miles northwest of Denver.