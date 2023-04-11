Mandatory evacuations ordered in Trujillo Creek Fire burning near Las Animas
Mandatory evacuations have been ordered in the Trujillo Creek Fire burning near Las Animas in the southeastern part of Colorado. More than 100 acres have burned since Monday night.
There is zero containment on the fire that has destroyed at least one structure.
Mauricio Canyon and Trujillo Creek are under mandatory evacuation orders according to the Las Animas County Sheriff's Office.
Resources for those under evacuation orders can be found at Aguilar's Community Center.
