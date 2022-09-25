Man with six outstanding warrants walks into Children's Hospital with handgun

A man seeking treatment for a minor finger injury walked through an employee entrance at Children's Hospital in Aurora with a firearm early Saturday morning.

The incident occurred at 12:20 a.m.

Officers from the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus Police Department confronted Jeremy Tate, 28, and took him into custody.

Aurora Police Department personnel then took Tate to a different hospital for treatment of his finger. After that, Tate was booked into the Adams County Jail on four charges: Possession of an Illegal Weapon, Possession of a Large Capacity Magazine, Carrying a Concealed Weapon and Possession of a Weapon by a Previous Offender.

Three of the charges are felonies.

Jeremy Tate credit: Aurora Police Department

According to Aurora PD, Tate also had six outstanding warrants, three of them felonies.

A statement provided to CBS4 by a Children's Hospital spokesperson stated the suspect "forced his way" into the employee entrance. However, the statement added, "The Aurora Police Department said the intruder had no intent to harm and Children's Colorado was not a target."

No injuries were reported as a result of the incident, the hospital and police confirmed.

"The safety of everyone on our premises, including patients, patient families, visitors and team members, remain our priority and Children's Colorado is conducting a comprehensive investigation of this incident," the hospital stated in its statement.