Boulder Police say tipster who called about man with gun near Boulder high school incorrect

Boulder Police say tipster who called about man with gun near Boulder high school incorrect

Boulder Police say tipster who called about man with gun near Boulder high school incorrect

Police were called to a high school in Boulder on Thursday afternoon after they say someone reported seeing a man with a gun nearby, a report they say turned out to be incorrect.

Fairview High School and Southern Hills Middle School in Boulder seen from above. CBS

A SWAT team responded to the scene near Fairview High School around 11 a.m. Thursday. Both Fairview and the nearby Southern Hills Middle School, both located on Greenbriar Boulevard, were placed on lockdown while police investigated the scene.

The Boulder Police Department temporarily issued a shelter-in-place order for a half mile around the school and closed the road in front of the school.

Just before noon, police said there is no longer an active threat near the high school. They say the person who called in the report of a man with a gun had seen a man wearing a weighted vest carrying his cell phone in his hand.

Officers are still searching the school out of an abundance of caution, but the search is expected to be completed soon, police said.