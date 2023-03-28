Man taken into custody after victim found dismembered, another killed inside Englewood apartment

The Englewood Police Department says a man has been taken into custody after two of his family members were discovered dismembered inside an apartment.

At approximately 6:03 p.m. on Saturday, the department received a report from suspect, Reginald Maclaren, 81, who says his wife and adult daughter was murdered. He told authorities that he believe the suspect used a hammer.

Authorities responded to 901 Englewood Pkwy and they located Maclaren inside the apartment. When officers entered inside the apartment, they located found two victims inside large trashcans that were on the floor of the living room and kitchen area.

During the course of the murder investigation, it was determined the victims were both killed with an axe, then one victim was dismembered with a saw.

Detectives established probable cause to arrest Maclaren for the murders as he was taken into custody by authorities.

Maclaren will have a Hearing Advisement this week in Arapahoe County District Court.