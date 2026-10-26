Man suspected of bias-motivated attack at Denver park arrested

A man accused of harassing and attacking a woman at a park in Denver earlier this month has been arrested.

A woman visiting Washington Park with her baby and a friend on Oct. 6 says a man began making derogatory comments toward them about her faith, saying "Killer Muslim" and "Allahu Akbar." When they came across him again, the woman began recording him on her phone for her protection. She says he called them "evil," and she answered by calling him "racist."

Man accused of attacking a Muslim woman in Washington Park, captured on her cell phone camera. CBS

The next day, she returned to the park with her young children. They encountered him again, and she started recording on her phone. That's when she says he tried to take her phone away, then choked her.

Bystanders jumped in to help and chased the man away.

Denver Police Department

According to the Denver Police Department, the man, later identified as Arthur Starr, was arrested on Oct. 22. He is facing charges of second-degree assault and harassment-ethnic intimidation.

Starr's bond was set at $25,000, and he has since posted out. His next court appearance is scheduled for Nov. 6.