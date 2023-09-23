Watch CBS News
Man suffers injuries after crashing into large elk on I-25

Mountain View Fire Rescue tweeted Saturday that a man sustained minor injuries after hitting a large elk with his vehicle overnight on I-25.

MVFR says a second car drove upon the scene and while trying to avoid the elk, they hit a guardrail and rolled. The driver in the first car declined to be transported to the hospital after the accident and everyone in the second care was reportedly OK. 

First published on September 23, 2023 / 3:48 PM

