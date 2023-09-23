Man suffers injuries after crashing into large elk on I-25
Mountain View Fire Rescue tweeted Saturday that a man sustained minor injuries after hitting a large elk with his vehicle overnight on I-25.
MVFR says a second car drove upon the scene and while trying to avoid the elk, they hit a guardrail and rolled. The driver in the first car declined to be transported to the hospital after the accident and everyone in the second care was reportedly OK.
