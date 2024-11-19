Watch CBS News
Man steals purse from car by climbing through open sunroof in Colorado

By Jennifer McRae

/ CBS Colorado

Northglenn police search for purse snatcher
Northglenn police search for purse snatcher 00:24

Police in Northglenn are hoping someone recognizes a theft suspect who used some creative means to get to the goods. The man was caught on camera on Sunday stealing a woman's purse through her car's open sunroof.

Northglenn police are searching for the suspect who stole a purse through an open sunroof. Northglenn Police Department

According to police, the suspect parked next to the victim's vehicle and was able to pull out the purse through the open sunroof while it was parked in front of Smoker's World. The video shows the suspect contorting himself to reach down into the vehicle and grab the purse. 

Northglenn police are searching for a purse thief who stole it out of an open sunroof.  Northglenn Police Department

Northglenn police urge everyone to remove all valuables from the vehicle, lock the doors, and roll up windows- and sunroofs. They also urge everyone to stay aware of their surroundings.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect is urged to call Northglenn Police Officer Marquez at 303.450.8892.

