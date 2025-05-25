Man shot and killed by Aurora police in parking lot near Denver International Airport identified

The man who was shot and killed by an Aurora police officer in a parking lot near Denver International Airport earlier this month was identified by the Adams County Coroner's Office on Sunday.

The man was identified by the coroner's office as 32-year-old Rashaud Terrelle Johnson of Aurora. He was shot and killed by an Aurora officer during a confrontation in a parking lot near East 56th Avenue and Himalaya Street on May 12.

According to Aurora police officials, an employee of the private parking lot called police just before 3 p.m. to report a man trespassing in the lot and trying to break into cars. The employee said they were concerned for the safety of customers and workers at the lot.

Officers arrived over two hours later after an Aurora officer was dispatched to the lot at 5:18 p.m., according to a call log from a department spokesman.

Aurora police officers are seen at the scene of a deadly police shooting near East 56th Avenue and Himalaya Street on Monday, May 12, 2025. CBS

Aurora Police Chief Todd Chamberlain said in a news conference that evening that the officer attempted to speak with Johnson. Chamberlain said Johnson attacked the officer, who's only been identified as a 4-year veteran of the department, who then attempted to shock Johnson with a Taser.

Chamberlain said Johnson was on top of the officer, who got free and then shot Johnson. Backup was called and officers attempted to render aid to Johnson at the scene before he was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to Chamberlain. The officer was also taken to the hospital and treated for injuries he sustained during the fight, Chamberlain said.

The shooting is now under investigation by a Critical Incident Review Team, which doesn't include any Aurora officers, Chamberlain said. Aurora police have also launched an internal investigation to determine why it took over two hours to dispatch an officer to the scene of the call and why they only sent a single officer.