Man shot and killed in confrontation with Colorado police in private parking lot near Denver International Airport
A suspect is dead and an Aurora police officer is hurt after a shooting on Monday afternoon.
It happened at approximately 3 p.m. in a private Colorado parking lot near 56th and Himalaya Street that primarily services Denver International Airport flyers.
According to the Aurora Police Department, a lot employee called for help before the shooting to report a suspicious person trespassing.
The officer was injured while Aurora Police Chief Todd Chamberlain said he was trying to deal with a combative suspect. The suspect, a male, was taken to the hospital for injuries and declared dead sometime afterwards.
The officer is a four-year veteran of the police department.