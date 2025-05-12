Man shot and killed in confrontation with Colorado police in private parking lot near Denver International Airport

A suspect is dead and an Aurora police officer is hurt after a shooting on Monday afternoon.

CBS

It happened at approximately 3 p.m. in a private Colorado parking lot near 56th and Himalaya Street that primarily services Denver International Airport flyers.

According to the Aurora Police Department, a lot employee called for help before the shooting to report a suspicious person trespassing.

The officer was injured while Aurora Police Chief Todd Chamberlain said he was trying to deal with a combative suspect. The suspect, a male, was taken to the hospital for injuries and declared dead sometime afterwards.

The officer is a four-year veteran of the police department.