Man receives 2 life sentences by Colorado judge after being found guilty of murdering wife and daughter

A man was handed down two life sentences without parole on Wednesday by a Colorado judge after being found guilty on two counts of murder for killing his wife and daughter.

On June 28, a jury in Colorado found Reginald MacLaren guilty of two counts of first-degree murder and tampering with evidence in the deaths of his wife and daughter. Bethany MacLaren, 70, and her daughter, Ruth MacLaren, 35, were found dead on March 25, 2023, in the family's home, inside an Englewood apartment.

Reginald MacLaren Arapahoe County

MacLaren, 83, was also convicted of false reporting after calling the police to say the women had been murdered and he believed he knew who killed them.

Prosecutors with the 18th Judicial District Attorney's Office said Reginald MacLaren killed his wife and daughter with an axe after he said he lost his job and worried that they would soon be homeless without money.

The bodies were found partially dismembered in trash bins inside the apartment that is located in the 900 block of Englewood Parkway.