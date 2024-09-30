Man pleads guilty to murder in Colorado Top Golf parking lot deadly shooting
The gunman who opened fire in the parking lot of the Top Golf in Thornton has pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and second-degree attempted murder. Victor Salazar-Guarache pleaded guilty to last year's shooting of his 22-year-old coworker on Sept. 26.
According to police, the shooting happened after a dispute between two employees in the parking lot of the Top Golf at 16011 Grant Street just before 1 a.m. on Dec. 23, 2023.
Police said that Salazar-Guarache got away but was arrested by Weld County sheriff's deputies and taken to the Adams County Detention Center a short time later.
Sentencing for the stipulated 48-year prison sentence is scheduled for Oct. 11.