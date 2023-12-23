1 man killed, 1 charged with homicide in shooting involving 2 employees at Colorado Top Golf

A dispute between two employees in the parking lot of an unnamed business in the Denver metro area ended with one of them shot and killed and the other facing homicide charges.

According to Thornton police, officers responded to 911 calls of a shooting just before 1 a.m. Saturday. The shooting occurred after an argument between two employees in the parking lot of the Top Golf at 16011 Grant Street.

A CBS News Colorado photojournalist noted that the Top Golf was closed, with a private security company blocking the entrance to the parking lot.

A security guard patrols the parking lot of Top Golf in Thornton, Colorado hours after a deadly shooting took place in that parking lot on Saturday, Dec. 23, 2023. CBS

Police did not identify the victim, other than saying he was 22 years old.

Victor Salazar-Guarache, 26, allegedly shot the victim, who was taken to the hospital by first responders.

The victim later died of those injuries, police said.

Victor Salazar-Guarache, 26, has been arrested and charged in connection with the shooting death of a 22-year-old man he worked with at the Top Golf in Thornton, Colorado on Saturday, Dec. 23, 2023. Thornton Police Department

Salazar-Guarache allegedly fled but was arrested by Weld County sheriff's deputies and taken to the Adams County Detention Center.

Investigators are still working to determine what led to the shooting.

"We are shocked and heartbroken by the incident that occurred in our Thornton venue parking lot, and we grieve for those impacted by this senseless act," Top Golf said in a statement to CBS News Colorado. "We are cooperating fully with law enforcement agencies, whom we appreciate greatly, and we are focused on providing support to our Topgolf team during this difficult time. As this is an ongoing police investigation, we will not be commenting further at this time. We also want to salute all other first responders who assisted with skill and care."

The company confirmed that the venue is closed Saturday and it's offering counseling services to employees.