Man, 62, killed while walking across I-225 in Aurora, police say

By
Austen Erblat
Digital Producer, CBS Colorado
Austen Erblat is a digital producer and assignment editor at CBS News Colorado and is Covering Colorado First. Originally from South Florida, he's been working as a journalist in Denver since 2022.
A 62-year-old man was struck and killed by two vehicles while crossing Interstate 225, Aurora police say.

The collisions happened around 11:15 p.m. on Saturday, just south of East Iliff Avenue.

Police say the man, who hasn't been identified, crossed the interstate from east to west, "in heavy traffic," when one vehicle struck him and a second ran him over.

At least one of the drivers called 911, and both remained at the scene and are cooperating with the investigation, according to police. Investigators don't believe either driver was speeding or intoxicated.

The man was taken to a hospital but died from his injuries.

The highway was closed for several hours after the crash, but it has since reopened.

