Man with "Greeley" and "Colorado" tattooed on eyebrows sentenced after holding woman at gunpoint

A man convicted of kidnapping, menacing and child abuse for holding a woman with two children at gunpoint last year has been sentenced to prison. Colten Sirio was sentenced on Monday to 48 years in the Colorado Department of Corrections.

A jury found him guilty of first-degree kidnapping, second-degree kidnapping, menacing, reckless endangerment, and child abuse in December 2024.

Colten Sirio Larimer County

Prosecutors said that officers responded near the intersection of West Elizabeth Street and South Shields Street in Fort Collins on Feb. 7, 2024, on reports of a suspicious male walking with a woman pushing a stroller. That's when officers said they recognized Sirio from a "Be On the Lookout" report for previous crimes and an active warrant.

When officers tried to arrest Sirio, police said he took out a firearm and pointed it at the female he was walking with. Officers said he yelled several statements at them and would not comply with their instructions while he held the female victim at gunpoint.

Police in Fort Collins shot a suspect who was allegedly threatening a woman who was pushing two small children in a stroller. CBS

An officer fired his weapon, striking Sirio on the shoulder. He was taken into custody and rushed to the hospital.

The female victim and the children in the stroller were not harmed.

"I am proud of how hard our team worked to take a dangerous offender off the streets," said District Attorney, Gordon McLaughlin in a statement. "Mr. Sirio put many lives at risk that day, and without a brave officer's actions—it could have ended much differently. The collaborative efforts of our agencies in the CIRT process, help us to hold these individuals accountable and can let our community begin to move forward."

