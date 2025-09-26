Man fatally shot by Colorado police after allegedly threatening others, refusing to drop machete

Police shot and killed a man with a machete who allegedly threatened people near a Colorado bike path and refused officers' commands to drop it.

The Sheridan Police Department said officers were called to an area South of Clay Street and North Drive, near the Bear Creek Bike Path, on Thursday evening. Two callers said a man was walking along the path and threatened them with a machete.

Officers found the man and told him to drop the weapon, but they say he ignored them and continued moving towards them. They reportedly moved back and told him again to drop the machete.

Authorities said the man, again, ignored the officers, who then deployed less lethal devices. However, they say the devices were ineffective. According to the police department, the officers fired their weapons, took the suspect into custody, and rendered medical aid until paramedics arrived.

The man was taken to Swedish Medical Center, where he was pronounced deceased. The Arapahoe County Coroner's Office will release his identity at a later time.

Following protocol, the officers involved in the shooting have been placed on administrative leave. The case is under investigation by the 18th Judicial District Critical Incident Response Team.