Man and dog inside burning home in Denver metro area escape unharmed, firefighters say

By
Jennifer McRae
Digital Media Producer, CBS Colorado
Jennifer McRae is a digital media producer for CBS Colorado with more than 25 years of experience in news. Jennifer is part of the digital team recognized for excellence for Best Website several times by the Colorado Broadcasters Association.
Jennifer McRae

/ CBS Colorado

A man and his dog inside a burning home in the Denver metro area were able to escape unharmed. According to Adams County Fire, crews rushed to the fire in the area of 78th and Vallejo Street just before midnight.

vallejo-adco-fire-1-credit-adams-county-fire.jpg
Adams County Fire Rescue rushed to a burning home near Vallejo and Elmwood.  Adams County Fire Rescue

Investigators said the homeowner was alerted about the fire by neighbors and was able to get out safely along with his dog. Firefighters said nobody was injured in the fire. 

What caused the fire is being investigated. 

vallejo-adco-fire-3-credit-adams-county-fire.jpg
Adams County Fire Rescue rushed to put out a fire at a home near 78th and Vallejo. Adams County Fire Rescue

Adams County Fire crews were assisted by Westminster firefighters, Adams County Sheriff's Office and Federal Heights firefighters in the battle with the blaze. 

