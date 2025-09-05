Man and dog inside burning home in Denver metro area escape unharmed, firefighters say

A man and his dog inside a burning home in the Denver metro area were able to escape unharmed. According to Adams County Fire, crews rushed to the fire in the area of 78th and Vallejo Street just before midnight.

Adams County Fire Rescue rushed to a burning home near Vallejo and Elmwood. Adams County Fire Rescue

Investigators said the homeowner was alerted about the fire by neighbors and was able to get out safely along with his dog. Firefighters said nobody was injured in the fire.

What caused the fire is being investigated.

Adams County Fire Rescue rushed to put out a fire at a home near 78th and Vallejo. Adams County Fire Rescue

Adams County Fire crews were assisted by Westminster firefighters, Adams County Sheriff's Office and Federal Heights firefighters in the battle with the blaze.