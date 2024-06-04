Watch CBS News
Local News

Man who was found dead after hailstorm in Northern Colorado identified

By Jesse Sarles

/ CBS Colorado

Greeley issues local disaster declaration after nearly $1.5M in damages from flooding
Greeley issues local disaster declaration after nearly $1.5M in damages from flooding 02:29

A man who was found dead in Greeley the morning after a powerful overnight Colorado hailstorm has been identified. Last week's severe weather caused flooding in the eastern part of Greeley and other parts of Weld County.

hail-in-greeley-1.jpg
Flooding in Greeley a week ago CBS

So far it's not clear if the flooding conditions or other storm-related issues caused the man's death.

The man was found dead on May 29. He was 48 and his name was Joseph Rosendo Henry Carrisales.

The Weld County Coroner's Office wrote that he was found "outside on the property of a friend's residence" on the 800 block of 24th Street. His cause of death is still under investigation.

A few days after the hailstorm Greeley city leaders declared a local disaster emergency. At that time residents reported damage of approximately $1.5 million.

Anyone who has property that was damaged by the storm and hasn't reached out to the city yet is asked to contact the city here.   

Jesse Sarles

Jesse Sarles manages the web content and publishing operations for CBS Colorado. He writes articles about Colorado news and sports in and around the Denver area.

First published on June 4, 2024 / 10:22 AM MDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.