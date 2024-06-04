Man who was found dead after hailstorm in Northern Colorado identified

Greeley issues local disaster declaration after nearly $1.5M in damages from flooding

A man who was found dead in Greeley the morning after a powerful overnight Colorado hailstorm has been identified. Last week's severe weather caused flooding in the eastern part of Greeley and other parts of Weld County.

So far it's not clear if the flooding conditions or other storm-related issues caused the man's death.

The man was found dead on May 29. He was 48 and his name was Joseph Rosendo Henry Carrisales.

The Weld County Coroner's Office wrote that he was found "outside on the property of a friend's residence" on the 800 block of 24th Street. His cause of death is still under investigation.

A few days after the hailstorm Greeley city leaders declared a local disaster emergency. At that time residents reported damage of approximately $1.5 million.

Anyone who has property that was damaged by the storm and hasn't reached out to the city yet is asked to contact the city here.