Man in custody for alleged shooting near Civic Area in Boulder

Boulder officials issued a press release late Thursday announcing a man is in custody for his connection in a shooting that occurred back in February near Civic Area.

According to authorities, Boulder police located and arrested the suspect who has been identified as, Jake Prine. He was taken into custody Thursday afternoon.

Prine is being charged with first-degree assault, felony menacing, possession of a weapon, and aggravated motor Vehicle theft.

Boulder police say officers arrived within three minutes of receiving the call the evening of Feb. 27 and found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound to her leg in the 1300 block of Canyon Boulevard.

Officers say the woman was sleeping outside when she was confronted by the suspect, who ran away after the shooting. Detectives do not believe the pair knew each other.

The woman was treated at a local hospital and later released. Immediately following the shooting, Boulder police coordinated with the Boulder County Sheriff's Office and one of their K-9 dogs to track the suspect's movements, but they were unable to locate him at the time.

The investigation led to officers identifying Prine as the suspect in the incident. Boulder police worked to identify his whereabouts and secured a warrant for his arrest. He was apprehended after a brief foot pursuit.

"We are glad that the diligent work of the Boulder Police Department was successful today in locating and arresting the person we believe to be responsible for this shooting," said Deputy Chief Stephen Redfearn.

Prine is currently in Boulder County Jail where he is being held on a $25,000 bond.