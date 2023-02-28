Man has life-threatening injuries in shooting near CU Boulder, suspect on the run
A man had life-threatening injuries in a shooting in the City of Boulder in the area of CU Boulder on Monday night. A suspect was not found the night of the shooting.
According to Boulder Police Department tweets, law enforcement officers responded to the shooting at the intersection with 13th Street and Canyon Boulevard.
During the search for the suspect, CU Boulder Alerts sent notifications ordering CU family housing residents in the area of 17th Street and Athens Street as well as the Boulder Creek path near Folsom Street and Newton Court to stay inside.
Police were working with Boulder County Sheriff's Office to find the suspect, described as a white man in his 20s, wearing a heavy winter jacket with longer brown hair.
Boulder PD said their search did not lead to them finding a suspect the night of the shooting.
The man who was shot was considered to be in stable conditionTuesday morning.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call CU Boulder PD by dialing 911 in emergency or 303-492-6666 for non-emergencies. Call Boulder PD with suspect information at 303-441-3333.
for more features.