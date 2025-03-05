Man convicted in Colorado for human trafficking operation, assaulting a child

A man has been found guilty on multiple counts after a human trafficking bust by a Colorado State Patrol trooper in 2020.

Authorities said the trooper was conducting traffic enforcement on June 10 when they noticed a black BMW SUV driving in the left lane with no traffic around it, which is a violation of Colorado Revised Statutes Title 42. Vehicles and Traffic § 42-4-1013.

An adult woman was reportedly driving the BMW with a male passenger and two teenage girls in the backseat. The trooper identified Kenneth Noel of Missouri City, Texas as the male passenger, but the two teenagers reportedly gave fake names at first. Authorities said the trooper questioned the girls and identified them as two 14-year-old runaways.

Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office

The teens reportedly told the trooper they thought they were on their way to Las Vegas, Nev. to work as strippers and the trooper informed the girls they were headed the wrong way. One of the victims also told authorities Noel assaulted her the night before.

During a search of Noel's SUV, authorities found condoms, multiple hotel receipts and women's lingerie in different sizes. Investigators also found text messages and payments on Noel's phone and internet history indicating he was involved in human trafficking.

They discovered multiple commercial sex advertisements across the country tied to Noel. Authorities said the female driver was exploited in some of those advertisements, which were found in Denver, Dallas, San Antonio, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Orlando, Miami and New York City.

"An observant trooper conducting a traffic stop for a relatively minor infraction ultimately led to the arrest of a pimp," Chief Deputy District Attorney Jacob Kremin said. "I'm grateful that these two teenagers were rescued and safely reunited with their guardians. It's hard to fathom the danger they could have faced if that trooper hadn't intervened and stopped that SUV. The adult victim showed tremendous strength coming back to Colorado to tell her story and make sure her trafficker was held accountable."

Noel was convicted of attempting human trafficking of a minor, human trafficking of an adult, pimping and sexual assault on a child. His sentencing is scheduled for May 23.

Resources were provided for the victims through From Silenced to Saved and Re-Fined, organizations dedicated to helping those in vulnerable situations and impacted by exploitation.

To report suspected human trafficking, contact the Colorado Human Trafficking Hotline at 1-866-455-5075 or text "HELP" to 720-999-9724. If you or someone you know appears to be in immediate danger or needs immediate help, contact local law enforcement.