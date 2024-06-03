Man charged with animal cruelty, attempted murder and kidnapping in Northern Colorado pursuit that killed dog

Man charged with attempted murder and animal cruelty in pursuit that killed dog

A Denver man has been arrested and charged with animal cruelty, attempted murder and kidnapping after a pursuit through the town of Berthoud. Larimer County sheriff's deputies say Van Radley, 38, rolled his vehicle while trying to swerve to hit a deputy. The crash resulted in a dog being killed and a patrol vehicle being totaled.

The pursuit took place after midnight on May 18. Deputies reported seeing a vehicle without license plates near Interstate 25 and initiated a traffic stop, LCSO said in a statement Monday. That's when they say Radley sped away at more than 100 mph going east on Highway 56.

Another deputy who parked on the side of the road tried to use spike strips to stop the vehicle. That deputy reported that Radley swerved toward them in an attempt to hit them, forcing the deputy to have to run to safety.

That's when LCSO says Radley tried to swerve again, causing his vehicle to roll over. The vehicle crashed into an LCSO K9 vehicle, totaling the patrol car and killing a dog in Radley's vehicle, the sheriff's office said.

Radley and two passengers sustained injuries but survived. LCSO did not report any injuries to a police K9 in the incident.

Radley was treated at a hospital before being booked into the Larimer County Jail. He was then transferred to Weld County, where the pursuit began, for prosecution.

Van Radley

LCSO says Radley had outstanding warrants for misdemeanor traffic infractions and a felony parole hold warrant out of Weld County.

He now faces charges of first-degree attempted murder after deliberation, first-degree attempted murder with extreme indifference, second-degree kidnapping, vehicular eluding with injury, aggravated cruelty to animals, reckless vehicular assault, false reporting identity to law enforcement -- all felonies -- and misdemeanor charges of aggravated driving with a license revoked and reckless driving.