Man arrested after allegedly shooting pellet gun at moving vehicles in Northern Colorado

Police in Northern Colorado arrested a man they suspect of shooting a pellet gun at moving vehicles last year, and they are looking for other possible victims.

The investigation began in the summer of 2025 when Fort Collins Police Services received four reports of vehicle damage on S. Shields Street, between W. Mulberry Street and W. Mountain Avenue. That September, investigators determined the incidents may be related and began interviewing residents in the area in November. However, FCPS said there were no usable leads that may identify who was responsible at the time.

They received tips in January and February 2026 that helped detectives narrow down the area of the incidents and identify Jamal Lohrius as a possible suspect. Police notified Colorado State University's Early Childhood Center before executing a warrant on March 26 at Lohrius's home, which is located near the school.

Larimer County Sheriff's Office

During the search, police said they found a concerning item, prompting additional police resources to respond. They have not released what that item was or why it was a source of concern. Although they deemed the item not to be a threat, detectives who interviewed Lohrius determined that he posed a threat to the community and sought a Temporary Extreme Risk Protection Order.

FCPS said that, while the order is in place, he cannot possess firearms or ammunition. They reportedly seized all the firearms, weapon parts, accessories and ammunition in Lohrius's home.

On Friday, FCPS released the details on the investigation to inform the community of their concerns regarding the suspect and the weapons seizures.

Detectives said they found no evidence of surveillance or threats to the children, families or staff at the nearby early childhood center.

Officers booked Lohrius into Larimer County Jail, where he is facing charges on one count of criminal mischief and 12 counts of reckless endangerment. A hearing date has been scheduled for April 26.

The FCPS believes there may have been additional victims whose vehicles were damaged in the 300 block of S. Shields Street. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact FCPS Detective Al Wilson at 970-416-2923 or alwilson@fortcollins.gov.