Man arrested for alleged third-degree assault, false imprisonment and child abuse

Authorities in Boulder announced on Wednesday that a man was taken into custody for alleged third-degree assault, false imprisonment and child abuse.

According to the Boulder County Sheriff's Office, deputies were made aware of a suspicious incident that happened in the 6100 block of Baseline Road in unincorporated Boulder County.

The sheriff's office says the victim, who was juvenile, reported that she was grabbed and pushed down by a male walking on trail as she was able to kick and push the male away and scream for help.

It was reported that the male suspect was described to be in his 20s or 30s, bald, white and wore a hoodie and tan pants.

Boulder County Sheriff deputies responded the report and were able to locate a suspect matching the victim's description.

Following an investigation, deputies arrested 32-year-old Cole Priest and is currently being held at the Boulder County Jail on the charges of third-degree assault, false imprisonment, and child abuse.

Sheriff's office investigators believe there may be additional victims and witnesses to the crime and encourages anyone with information to contact Detective Eric Robinson with the Boulder County Sheriff's Office at 303-441-4822, or via email at: erobinson@bouldercounty.gov.