Man arrested after allegedly threatening Colorado campers with axe

A 36-year-old man was arrested last month on several charges after campers in southwestern Colorado say they discovered him rummaging through their belongings and were then threatened with an axe.

Steven Sanguinetti was taken into custody by Saguache County sheriff's deputies who responded to calls to 9-1-1 on July 19.

Two campers told the deputies they had confronted a man who was going through their campsite. That man left but watched them from a distance, per the sheriff's office.

The Penitente Campground in Saguache County, Colorado, is seen in an undated file photo. U.S. Bureau of Land Management

When the campers tried to leave in their vehicle, the man, later identified as Sanguinetti, approached them with an axe and began swinging it.

Deputies found Sanguinetti a short time after arriving at the scene and took him into custody. Sanguinetti faces felony menacing, harassment, assault, and criminal impersonation charges.

The incident happened at the Penitente Campground about 10 miles northeast of Del Norte. Sanguinetti was taken to the Rio Grande County Jail in Del Norte by Saguache deputies.

Steven Sanguinetti, 36, was arrested in July after allegedly threatening two campers with an axe. Saguache County Sheriff's Office

Rio Grande County Sheriff Anne Robinson said Sanguinetti fought with detention deputies at the facility. He now faces felony charges in another case filed as a result of the altercation.

Public records show Sanguinetti currently resides in Aurora.