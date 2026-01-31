Man arrested, accused of deadly hit-and-run crash in Aurora after being confronted by witness

A man is dead, a 1-year-old baby is in the hospital, and now another man is in custody after Aurora police say he caused the crash and tried to flee the area.

The crash happened around 8 p.m. Friday near East 13th Avenue and North Peoria Street near Nome Park.

According to Aurora police, witnesses saw the crash, and one tried to confront the man who caused it. That man then ran away from the scene of the crash. The witness called 911 and Aurora launched a drone near the park. It being dark out, police say they used the drone's thermal camera and saw a heat signature and officers and a K9 closed in on the man.

He was taken into custody and identified as 19-year-old Jonathon Garcia.

Jonathon Garcia Aurora Police Department

Investigators say that witnesses and security cameras in the area showed Garcia driving a Chevrolet Trailblazer when he allegedly ran a red light, smashing into a Volvo in the intersection.

The driver of the Volvo was taken to a local hospital, where he died. The infant in the car was also taken to the hospital, where they remain in serious condition.

Investigators believe Garcia was on drugs and possibly alcohol at the time of the crash.

He's being held on with no bond on charges of reckless driving, leaving the scene of an accident, and vehicular homicide.

Garcia is due in court Saturday afternoon.