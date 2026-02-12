Investigators searching for puppy stolen from pet store in Denver metro area

Investigators are searching for a Maltese Shih Tzu Poodle mix puppy that was stolen from a Denver metro area pet store last month.

Arapahoe County deputies are investigating the theft, which took place at Perfect Pets in Centennial on Jan. 26. Authorities say a man and woman entered the store around 4:40 p.m. and walked around the shop for around 10 minutes before the woman picked up the puppy, crouched down, and put it inside her jacket. The pair reportedly left the store without paying.

Missing Malshipoo puppy Perfect Pets

The pet store says the missing brown-and-black Malshipoo puppy is valued at $2,200.

Surveillance video shows the male suspect was wearing a black jacket, army green sweatpants, black Crocs, and a grey beanie. The woman was wearing a black jacket, purple and black pants, black shoes, a white beanie, a white scarf, and pink glasses. Authorities say both suspect appear to be in their 20s, and they left in an unknown vehicle.

The suspects are facing felony theft charges.

Suspects in Malshipoo puppy theft at Perfect Pets in Centennial Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office

The same pet shop was targeted last year when two English Bulldog puppies were stolen. One of the puppies was recovered and returned by a good Samaritan a few days later.