Colorado mountain road projects will start earlier this year due to less snow

A dry, warm spring is pushing road construction season into high gear across Colorado's high country, and if you're heading into Summit County, you're going to notice it quickly.

Within a short drive of Frisco, several major projects are either underway or about to begin, all aimed at improving safety and traffic flow along some of the busiest mountain corridors.

Exit 203 overhaul begins in Frisco:

The biggest change drivers will see right away is at Exit 203 off Interstate 70 in Frisco. According to the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT), the project has been years in the making and is designed to address long-standing safety concerns. Right now, backups at the exit spilling out onto I-70 can create dangerous conditions.

"Whenever you have stopped traffic against highway speeds, that's a recipe for disaster," said Austyn Dineen, I-70 corridor communications manager for CDOT.

The redesign will add a traffic signal, modify the roundabout, and build an underpass connecting Dillon Dam Road to the Frisco commercial area, allowing drivers to move across town without sitting in congestion.

You can read more details from the Town of Frisco here, and CDOT's official project announcement here.

Construction is expected to last about two years.

"We're asking for people's patience as this is a safety project and is really, really important for the area," Dineen said.

Drivers can expect most of the heavy work to happen overnight, with two lanes of traffic maintained during the day.

Swan Mountain Road closure impacts local travel

It's not just the highway seeing changes. Summit County Government says Swan Mountain Road, a key connector between Frisco, Breckenridge, and Keystone, will be closed for much of the summer for major improvements. Project details and updates are available here.

The closure is expected to last into late July, forcing drivers to take longer alternate routes around Dillon Reservoir.

Final phase of Vail Pass construction underway

Further west, construction is also resuming on Vail Pass as CDOT enters the final phase of a multi-year improvement project.

"It's already added a new bridge, a new third climbing lane on Vail Pass," Dineen said. "The project that we're looking to complete this year are six wildlife underpasses, as well as some rockfall and avalanche mitigation."

More information on that work can be found here. The improvements are designed to reduce congestion, improve safety, and protect wildlife along the busy corridor.

With all of these projects happening at once, travelers should expect delays, shifting traffic patterns, and changing conditions throughout the summer.

CDOT encourages drivers to sign up for project updates and alerts to better plan ahead.

"I know what those high impact days are like when you try to get across town," Dineen said. "This is a safety project, and it's really important for the area."