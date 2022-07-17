'Of course I'm tired of it': Neighbors lament Denver's four Friday night shootings

Four different shootings on Friday night across the Denver metro area left multiple people injured and at least one woman dead on North Xenia street.

"Of course I'm tired of it, there's just no sense in it," said Ron Bogan, who lives on Xenia. "It's obviously ridiculous. I get up this morning and find out that a neighbor across the street is shot and killed. I know young kids don't need to be running around shooting each other."

credit: CBS

The shooting on Xenia Street happened around midnight, another happened on the 1300 block of West Colfax Avenue around 2:30 a.m. The shooting on East Colfax happened at 3:12 a.m., and the last shooting happened around 3:15 on the corner of 8th Avenue and Broadway. Police told CBS4 on Saturday that all of the shootings are under investigation and don't appear to be related.

"It does bother me to think that with kids around like that, that somebody can just come by and have some kind of shooting spree like this," said George Knapp, who lives nearby and has a friend who lives inside the complex outside of where the shooting happened.

Knapp said he heard the shots ring out and said it sounded like an AR-15 style rifle, similar to multiple fireworks going off.

credit: CBS

"Look at the building, it has bullet holes all over. I wasn't expecting that," Knapp said. "I never considered this like Chicago or Philadelphia, but it seems like we're evolving in that direction as well and that's sad to see."

Neighbors like Knapp and Bogan are hoping the community will stand and demand solutions to the violence that continues to plague our neighborhoods.

"We need to band together, we can't have this going on as a common place in our communities, in the entire metro area, we just can't have these kinds of things happening," Knapp concluded.

Anyone with information on any of these shootings is urged to contact police of Denver Metro Crime Stoppers.