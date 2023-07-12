Denver neighbors say little has changed 1 year after innocent bystander Ma Kaing killed: "Basically still the same"

Just one year after a beloved Denver community member was killed in the East Colfax neighborhood, near Yosemite Street and East Colfax Avenue, residents say not enough has been done to make it a safe place to live.

Ask Delphine Kenniston what has changed in her neighborhood since her neighbor Ma Kaing was struck down by a stray bullet and she has to do a little thinking.

"It's basically still the same without the gunshots," she finally said.

On July 15, 2022, businesswoman Ma Kaing was killed by a stray bullet while she was unloading groceries outside of her apartment on Xenia Street.

Back then, residents finally had enough. They spoke out against not only the crime and violence in the area but also the larger community for ignoring it.

"People are still traumatized by the death of Ma Kaing and also by some of the other criminal activity and violence in this neighborhood. But we're trying to leverage and mobilize people as a result of those tragedies to make change," said Sharon Knight President and CEO of Hope Communities, the nonprofit that manages the community Ma Kaing lived in.

She says they have worked with the city, Denver police, other nonprofits and neighbors to make the area safer. They installed new brighter outdoor lights on their property and in the park across the street. They also added HALO cameras in the area and increased police foot patrols.

Kenniston admits it's not all bad in her neighborhood.

"The lighting is much better," she said. "It's safe around here. So far, so good."

Still, she says she still feels like leaders could do more.

"If you're going to tell the police something I wish they would listen," she said.

Sharon Knight says her organization is determined to continue their work if they can secure the proper funding.

"It will be ongoing. We will not give up," said Knight.

Meanwhile, Kenniston thinks the responsibility of keeping the community safe doesn't just fall on the shoulders of those in power.

"I would like to see more tenant action, basically," she said.

Both management and neighbors say the East Colfax area needs more funding for things that will make it a great place to live. Things like recreation centers or more parks. They're hoping lawmakers who make policy that affects this area will sit up and take notice.

According to Denver police crime stats, in the East Colfax neighborhood violent crime is up from 89 instances to 120 year to date. Property crime is down by nearly 100 cases and other crimes (including drug and alcohol crimes, crimes against persons, public disorder, and white-collar crimes) are up by 23 instances. Overall the neighborhood saw 932 crimes since July 15, 2022 vs 901 at this time in 2022.