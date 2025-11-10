Third grade hockey player raises money in Colorado to get veterans' kids on the ice

An 8-year-old Coloradan is turning his love for hockey into a way to help other kids get on the ice, especially the children of veterans.

Luke Grahame grew up in a hockey family. His grandmother worked for the Avalanche. His dad played professionally and won a Stanley Cup. His older brothers play, too.

Before he was old enough to lace up skates, he spent a lot of time in rinks watching his brothers' practices. He'd play tag or throw tennis balls off the wall just to stay entertained. One day, frustrated, he told his mom, "I'm tired of just being a rink dude." That's when something clicked. Luke and his mom, Niki, turned that moment into a mission -- and Rink Dude was born.

"We thought maybe we could print a hat that said Rink Dude just for him," Niki said. "Then we thought, what if he sold a few and helped other kids who want to play hockey but can't afford it?"

Hockey is one of the most expensive youth sports. Between gear, ice time and team fees, many families can't afford to even start. Luke didn't like the idea of kids missing out.

Grahame Family

"It feels kind of sad," he said. "Hockey is really fun. I want to help kids play."

He started selling "Rink Dude" merch and sharing donation cards linked to nonprofits like Hockey Unlimited, which provide equipment, ice time, and support to young athletes. And last week alone, Luke raised more than $3,000.

This week, for Veterans Day, he's focusing his giving even more to the United Heroes League. The UHL is a nonprofit that keeps military kids active by providing gear, camps, grants and special experiences.

"Our goal is $5,000 to raise for kids of veterans," Luke said. "Veterans are heroes. They fight for our country. We wouldn't have this country if we didn't have them."

His mom says the idea didn't surprise her.

"It made me feel really proud," she said. "He gets to feel the joy of helping others while doing something he loves. And it teaches the importance of giving back to the hockey community that's given so much to us."

Luke says the best part isn't selling merch, it's knowing another kid is stepping onto the ice because of him.

"It makes me feel good and kind of happy," he said.

"I'm the youngest in my family, but I have a brand and they don't," he added proudly. "They still treat me like the little one, though. A lot."

You can donate directly to United Heroes League, or visit the Rink Dude Instagram page @rinkdude for more information.