Luis Corkern considered overdue after hike up Kit Carson & Challenger Point

Saguache County Search & Rescue Is Actively Looking For An Overdue Hiker

The Custer County Search and Rescue team says a 41-year-old man never returned from a hike in the Kit Carson/Challenger Point area. They consider Luis Corkern as overdue.

On Monday, a helicopter helped teams from Custer and Saguache counties to search the area known as the Barn.

Crews believe Corkern climbed Kit Carson via the north ridge route on July 9, summiting at around 4 p.m. They say he was to climb down via the Challenger Point summit, but he never returned to his vehicle at the trailhead.

Authorities describe Corkern as around 5'7", 180-190 lbs., and was wearing a white climbing helmet with a racoon tail on it. His backpack is burnt orange/maroon in color. He may be wearing a grey or black T-shirt and has rain gear.

If you have any information, you're asked to contact the Saguache County Sheriff's Office at 719-655-2544.