Loveland begins stamping love letters in Northern Colorado for Valentine Remailing Program

Love is in the air this time of year for Loveland's Valentine Remailing Program. The city in Northern Colorado estimates volunteers will stamp about 120,000 pieces of mail in the coming days.

Miss Loveland Valentine 2026, Ellory Anne Bauersfeld CBS

On Monday, Miss Loveland Valentine 2026, Ellory Anne Bauersfeld stamped the first cards along with Loveland Mayor Pat McFall and other volunteers.

The Loveland Valentine Re-Mailing Program CBS

The event kicked off the 80th annual Loveland Valentine Re-Mailing Program.