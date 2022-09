Loveland Ski Area tests snow guns, gears up for season

Loveland Ski Area tests snow guns, gears up for season

Loveland Ski Area tests snow guns, gears up for season

Loveland Ski Area is 17 days away from turning on the snow guns and making snow.

Parker, the snow dog, was there Tuesday, as the maintenance crew was busy testing the snow guns.

Loveland is hoping to open in mid or late October.