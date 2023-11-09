Watch CBS News
Loveland police officer arrested, accused of child abuse

By Jennifer McRae

Loveland Police Officer Wilbert Howard has been arrested, accused of second-degree assault and child abuse. Fort Collins Police investigators said the incident happened in a private residence and that Howard was off-duty at the time of the alleged incident. 

Howard, 53, was arrested on Thursday afternoon. Authorities said that the incident does not have any connection to his official duty as a police officer. He was booked into the Larimer County Jail and placed on administrative leave. 

Howard was with the Loveland Police Department for 17 years. An internal investigation has been initiated. 

